Nora Fatehi gets a special tribute by contestants of India’s Best Dancer

As Nora Fatehi shot her last episode as a judge on India's Best Dancer, the contestants showcased their love for the performer by planning a special tribute wherein they danced on all of her songs. Nora who had been on the show only for a few weeks received a lot of love from contestants and her co-judges.

Giving a farewell to Nora Fatehi, all the contestants were extremely emotional including the judges and they all stood for her and said “We love you Nora” against the backdrop which said the same. Nora was also very emotional and in an unplanned moment, they all ran to the stage and had a gala time dancing to all her songs.

Known and loved for her brilliant dancing skills, Nora Fatehi was roped in to judge India's Best Dancer, filling in for Malaika Arora as the later was diagnosed with COVID-19. Nora Fatehi has been winning the hearts of not just the audience but also the contestants and the co-judges of India's Best Dancer. In no time, Nora carved a place for herself in India's Best Dancer family with her impeccable knowledge of dance and flawless fluency in Hindi on the show.

