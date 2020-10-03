Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma says, “Rekhaji has shot a promo for my show; what else I could have asked for?”

Aishwarya Sharma, who is playing the female lead Pakhi in the new upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikay Pyaar Meiin is delighted. The evergreen Rekha has sung and shot for the promo of her show. Interestingly the show title is a famous song of the film Raampur Ka Lakshman which stars Rekha and Randhir Kapoor. Rekha shot a special promo for the show which is currently on air now.

Speaking about that Aishwarya says,” I am awestruck. Have no words to express how happy I am feeling. I feel I am lucky, blessed and overwhelmed. This is my dream come true. The diva Rekhaji has shot a promo for my show what else I could have asked for. Rekha ji is my one of favourite actress and she is an ageless eternal and timeless beauty. I also admire her so much because she is a classical dancer and so am I. I used to dance to her songs a lot. She is a versatile performer and a role model to millions. Her body of work is a lesson in acting for so many of us. One of my favorites of her is Umrao Jaan. Her performance mesmerized me and I just could not take my eyes off her. Over the years she has remained just the same and not changed. One should learn the art of staying graceful from her.”

Aishwarya has been part of shows like Meri Durga, Surajya Sanhita, and also well-acclaimed series Madhuri Talkies.

