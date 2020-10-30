Ahead of her birthday, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana shares childhood pictures of her

Ananya Panday is just two years old in the industry. With less than 48 hours for Ananya to blow the candles of her 22nd birthday and her mother, Bhavana Panday can't keep calm!

Bhavana Panday is just as excited and has been sharing a series of super cute images of Ananya Panday's childhood. Bhavana shared yet another adorable picture of Ananya and captioned the image, “#2daystogo #birthdaygirl love you."

After starring in Khaali Peeli, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She will next star in Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

