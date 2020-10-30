Ali Abbas Zafar says Katrina Kaif led superhero film does not need a male actor opposite her

Actor Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar are set to reunite soon for their superhero drama. After starring in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina will be headlining Ali’s next directorial. The filmmaker headed to Dubai in September in order to do the recee before they locked in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand.

Speaking to a daily, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed the pre-production is currently on since the movie is being made on a huge scale. They have decided on the locations. When asked whether the film will have a male lead, he said he does not need a man opposite her in this film. He said she is the hero of the film. She won’t have a romantic track. The actress will undergo martial arts training and a lot of prep before the film goes on the floor.

The plan is to take the film on floors next year after Katrina Kaif completes Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. The film demands an elaborate set and Katrina Kaif has already begun working on her agility.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif led superhero film to be shot across four countries

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results