BCCI grants paternity leave to Virat Kohli, the cricketer will be home ahead of Anushka Sharma’s delivery

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child in January. The actress has been by Virat’s side throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in Dubai. As per the latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted paternity leave to Virat Kohli.

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli will be heading to Adelaide next month for a test cricket match against Australia. Post the first test match, he will return to Mumbai to stay by his wife’s side pre-post delivery of their first child.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka said in a social media post while announcing the pregnancy.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced two projects this year – Pataal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix. She has also signed the Jhulan Goswami biopic. This is the first time she will essay the role of a cricketer.

