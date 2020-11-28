Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Sardar & Grandson to opt for release on Netflix in January 2021?

While the cinemas have reopened just last month, they’re still running on a 50% capacity considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. The filmmakers, despite the cinemas reopening have been opting for OTT releases to avoid losses. After Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1 opting for an OTT release, it’s Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar & Grandson next in the queue. The film has recently attained its title and the shoot wrapped up a couple of months ago, now the makers are looking to release it on Netflix.
Considering the financial aspects, the makers do not want to risk a theatrical release when they are running only on a 50% capacity rate. The budget of Sardar & Grandson is of Rs. 30 crores, costing more than Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. The makers of the film have apparently finalized the deal with Netflix as it gives a better chance at the return of investment to the producers, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, and Bhushan Kumar. The trio have joined hands together for the film and have already received a fixed amount that eliminates the losses they might incur in theatres.
Also Read: “It’s actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film”, says Arjun Kapoor about Bhoot Police
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply