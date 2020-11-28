Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter Ahana Deol Vohra blessed with twin daughters!

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most coveted couples in Bollywood. The duo has been married to each other for years now and their on-screen chemistry is just as lit as the off-screen one. Being the iconic Veeru-Basanti from Sholay to date, they have always managed to give us major couple goals.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have now become grandparents to twin daughters, all thanks to their daughter Ahana Deol Vohra. She was taken to Hinduja Hospital in Khar and on November 26, they welcomed two girls, and the details regarding their names are yet disclosed.

Congratulations to the Deols!

