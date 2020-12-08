Varun Dhawan confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking all the precautions to recover.

Taking to Instagram and share a screenshot from a video call, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 and have returned to Mumbai. They are all in recovery as the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come to a halt.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Raj Mehta test positive for COVID-19 amid the filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results