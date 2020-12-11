Bigg Boss 14 gets an extension till February 2021, 6 wildcard entries to re-enter the house

Bigg Boss 14 has become one of the most tweeted about shows of 2020 for its drama and of course, with Salman Khan’s impeccable grilling techniques on Weekend Ka Vaar. The viewers have been eagerly waiting for the weekend special episodes since the time Salman Khan has been associated with the show. With the recent entry of the challengers in the house including Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Mahajan, the drama levels are obviously on an all-time high.

The makers have decided to use the viewers’ love for the show to their advantage and have given the reality show an extension till February 20, 2021. The initial plan of the makers was to wrap the show on January 9, however, the dilemma of ending the show on Valentine’s Day or February 20 was still there. The decision to end the show on February 20, 2021, has allowed the makers to have another Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Along with this, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli will reenter the house only to increase the fun, drama, and entertainment in the house.

