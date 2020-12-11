The Last Color

Featuring Neena Gupta and debuting Aqsa Siddique along with Rajeswar Khanna and Aslam Sheikh, the film, based in Benaras, traces the story of a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker Chhoti who befriends Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a colorless life of abstinence. As Chhoti promises hope to Noor in this story of friendship, commitment and victory of the human spirit, Noor encourages the brave little girl to face life by "flying high" with courage, education, and dignity. Twenty-four years later, Chhoti becomes an advocate and fights for the societal reforms that will bring about the rehabilitation of both street children and widows. The film is a story of promises kept and broken, a friendship that knows no bounds and the freedom and victory of the human spirit.

