Donal Bisht on the evolution of TV industry, “Pursue your art, rather than pursuing the vanity that comes with it”

The TV industry has been a loved medium by all its viewers over the years, right from the Doordarshan days to now the content getting so vast with a number of channels the industry has constantly being revolving over the years. Talking about the same, actress Donal Bisht makes a hard-hitting statement on one change that has happened in the industry that she has closely observed in the fraternity over her career spanning over 5 years.

The Ek Deewana Tha actress says "I think people who are running behind having more number of followers but followers increase eventually when you do good work. Pursue your art, rather than pursuing the vanity which comes with it. I really believe that people should focus more on how their work is conceived by the audiences and then all the things as money and followers follow. People nowadays focus more on their social media pictures rather than working hard"

Donal is definitely one of those rare talents who has grown more and more nuanced project after project. The actress who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is gearing up for her upcoming digital releases The Socho Project and In Cold Blood.

Also Read: Donal Bisht opens up on her experience working with Iqbal Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results