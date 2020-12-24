Sophie Choudry is all about hotness in red bikini during Maldives vacation

Maldives became like the most preferred holiday destination post lockdown amongst the celebrities. Actress Sophie Choudry was also at the scenic destination shedding off her pandemic blues. The actress continues to share some glimpses from her vacation and hopes for a better 2021.

Sharing more pictures from her recent vacation, Sophie Choudry is reminiscing the good times. Sitting by the beautiful sea, the actress is donning a red bikini. She shared two sunkissed pictures and captioned them, "Dear Santa, can next year be less rocky please?"

Sophie Choudry has been away from the limelight but focused more on her singing gigs!

