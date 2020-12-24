Kareena Kapoor Khan on 19 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham & the iconic character Poo – “Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage”

Earlier this month, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 19 years since its release. A film by Karan Johar, the lead cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the film went onto become a classic, Kareena's character of 'Poo' has become iconic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says that the character was unapologetic and brazen. "It's truly an iconic film and iconic character. 20 years and people still give so much love to this particular character and 'poo'. I think it's because we've never seen anybody be so unapologetic and brazen about the things, what she wants to do, what she wants out of life. It was that kind of a happy character," Kareena told Bollywood Hungama in an exclusive interview.

"We were all so young at that time whether it was me, Hrithik Roshan, or Karan Johar. We never thought that this particular character would be so iconic. When you talk about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you're like 'OMG Poo!' Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage. I think it's completely on Karan for writing this part and believe in it and giving me one of the most amazing characters he has probably written," she said.

When asked, during the lockdown, what has she found comfort in, Kareena said, "Apart from watching movies and TV shows, and binge-watching TV shows, I think I just found comfort in getting to spend time with Taimur and Saif. I think, normally, everyone would be rushing to shoot and work and we would get limited time together. But, I think I am cherishing this time we got together as a family."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, is currently hosting her radio show What Women Want. She has already wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

