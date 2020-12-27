Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin exchange gifts for Christmas, things take an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 14’s festive mood took a quick 180 degrees turn after things got ugly when the contestants were asked to exchange gifts with one another. The contestants had recently enjoyed getting gifts from their families for Christmas and when they were asked to gift each other something or the other, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin got into a nasty argument.
It looks like things are not going to get better between these two, any time soon.
Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill looks like a ray of sunshine as she shoots for her appearance on Bigg Boss 14
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply