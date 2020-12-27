Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin exchange gifts for Christmas, things take an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 14’s festive mood took a quick 180 degrees turn after things got ugly when the contestants were asked to exchange gifts with one another. The contestants had recently enjoyed getting gifts from their families for Christmas and when they were asked to gift each other something or the other, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin got into a nasty argument.

Friends turned foe, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin are usually seen engaging in arguments these days. Jasmin Bhasin gave Rubina the gift of dropping her fake face, that she herself received a while back. While Rubina Dilaik gifted her a dumbbell to highlight her weak performance and it left Jasmin fuming in anger. Jasmin was seen saying, “Day 1 se pati ke sahare pe hai, aayi badi mujhe bolne!”

It looks like things are not going to get better between these two, any time soon.

