1 Year Of Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks the cast for the good memories

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-talked-about actresses due to her recent pregnancy news. The actress has always done roles that leave a mark on her fans and with Good Newwz, she managed to break stereotypes yet again. With the film completing one year of its release, the Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is being celebrated once again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of the lead star cast and wrote, “This day last year… the biggest blockbuster… thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories. Let’s do this again soon ????????????❤️❤️ #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz”.

