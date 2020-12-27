“I had to kill hard in the gym with weight exercises”, shares Taapsee Pannu on her athletic look in Rashmi Rocket

RSVP's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket starring Taapsee Pannu, went on floors in early November. Rocketing to the finish line, the shooting schedule was wrapped up. Taapsee has really gotten into the skin of her character and looks like a real sprinter.

In a recent interview with a newspaper, the actress disclosed she had no alterations in her diet. On being asked she shared, "Not at all. I think nothing is better than traditional Indian food. Being a Punjabi girl my food habits are like any what people eat in any Punjabi family. I prefer Paratha with ghee but for Rashmi Rocket I had to kill hard in the gym with weight exercises"

Running endless laps during the film shoot, Taapsee still looks like a breath of fresh air in this still that RSVP posted on their social media. Which said, "Happiness (noun) The state of being happy after finishing all the laps! #RashmiRocket @taapsee @akvarious @itsamittrivedi #NandaPeriyasamy @aniguha @kanika.d #RonnieScrewvala @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @ainvayi_amish @iammangopeople".

Taapsee Pannu looks ecstatically happy and in character as Rashmi. The actress has gone through some rigorous training and transformation to fit the role. RSVP is bringing to the audiences yet another inspiring story that will stir the audiences hearts.

The film is being helmed by Akarsh Khurana, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Rashmi Rocket will hit the screens in 2021.

