Bigg Boss 14: Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez join in Salman Khan’s birthday celebration

Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez happen to be two of Salman Khan’s favourite costars and closest friends. With Bigg Boss 14 celebrating host Salman Khan’s birthday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the fun. The trio danced on some of the famous tracks of the stars.

Dressed in monochrome outfits, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen dressed in polka-dots printed Dior dress while Raveena Tandon slayed in a striped saree. They even challenged Salman Khan to try ‘thumkas’ and Salman being the sport that he is, took up the challenge.

Watch the trio enjoy themselves on the stage, right here.

