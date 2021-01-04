Urmila Matondkar, in a video, retorts to Kangana Ranaut about her recent Rs. 3 crores’ property purchase

Urmila Matondkar is one of the finest actresses of her time and has been in the news since a few weeks, specifically after her film Rangeela marking 25 years of its release. She has recently joined Shiv Sena after leaving Congress and this has given Kangana Ranaut another reason to taunt her out of many. Urmila Matondkar recently bought a swanky Rs. 3 crores’ worth property and Kangana Ranaut decided to question her ethics. However, Urmila Matondkar took to her social media to share a video where she spoke about showing Kangana her property papers.
Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin?”
गणपति बाप्पा मोरया ????????@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/m8mRgbsg6o
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 3, 2021
