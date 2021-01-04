Urmila Matondkar, in a video, retorts to Kangana Ranaut about her recent Rs. 3 crores’ property purchase

Urmila Matondkar is one of the finest actresses of her time and has been in the news since a few weeks, specifically after her film Rangeela marking 25 years of its release. She has recently joined Shiv Sena after leaving Congress and this has given Kangana Ranaut another reason to taunt her out of many. Urmila Matondkar recently bought a swanky Rs. 3 crores’ worth property and Kangana Ranaut decided to question her ethics. However, Urmila Matondkar took to her social media to share a video where she spoke about showing Kangana her property papers.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin?”

Urmila posted the video and said, “Namashkar Kangana Ji. The high regards that you have for me, I have heard them. The whole country has heard them. Today, in front of the entire country, I want to tell you, that you should choose the place and time, I will bring all my documents there. In 2011, after working hard in the industry for a short span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I will bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March and I will bring those papers too. And there will also be documents of the house that I have now purchased from the money that I got. I bought this flat much before I entered politics. I wanted to show you that.”

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया ????????@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/m8mRgbsg6o

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 3, 2021

