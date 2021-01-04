Deepika Padukone shares scenic pictures and videos from Ranthambore, urges people to take the much-needed break

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were coincidentally joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt on their trip to Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The actress headed to the wildlife for a quick New Year’s getaway and has posted breathtaking pictures and videos from the safari. While Deepika Padukone has been a great advocate in promoting mental health, she took to her Instagram to write a special note about her experience of taking the much-needed break and urged her fans and social media followers to do the same.

She wrote in the comments section, “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break”.

Take a look at her post and it will definitely make you want to take a break from the hustle.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has recently wrapped up the first schedule of Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, reuniting with her Om Shanti Om co-star.

