Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra says, “You have to fight through the worst days to earn your best”

Sharad Malhotra surprised everyone with his portrayal of the evil cheel, Veeranshu Singhania, in the supernatural thriller Naagin 5. The actor has always expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support, and though he mentioned that money is important, he shared that he doesn't give much value to it.

"For me, it's all about gratitude, the power of gratitude is what I truly believe in and I keep talking about it. The moolah is important for all of us for a living but I have never given that importance to the commercial part of it. For me, it's always been the creative part which has pushed me, dragged me and inspired me. So when I find something creative, I might do it for free also, and I have done it also," he said.

"But it's such a competitive world right now that you have to be at your best all the time and thankfully, the kind of characters that I have got in the past or the present have given me the push," the "Muskaan" actor added.

Sharad hopes for a good for 2021 for everyone and said, "I am very positive that this year is going to be the best, because the past year has taught us a lot. You have to fight through the worst days to earn your best, and the best days are ahead for all of us."

