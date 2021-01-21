Kangana Ranaut defends her ‘time to take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has got hold of her social media handle, her statements have been stirring up controversies left, right, and center. The actress has been known for her unabashed and unapologetic opinions about politics or the film industry, the recent controversy revolving around her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan’s web show Tandav, got her speaking up again. When the netizens took offense and called her out for inciting violence, she defended her tweet.

She wrote, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti …. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishan…” The tweet was however, deleted shortly after she posted it. When she got backlash for the tweet, she wrote in defense, “Jo libru darr ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai”.

On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar has apologized on behalf of the team and star cast since they did not mean to offend anybody’s religious sentiments.

