Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri Khan’s family and said she will have to pray namaz and wear a burqa

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan happen to be coolest couple in Bollywood. Their interfaith marriage is a prime example for a lot of couples. Shah Rukh Khan has always been a man of his wit and humour and manages to leave us gushing over his quick responses. In an old interview that resurfaced, Shah Rukh Khan is seen talking about the time he pranked Gauri Khan’s family.

The actor is seen speaking to veteran actress Farida Jalal on her chat show where he said he revealed that he had told her family on their wedding reception that she will have to convert to Islam after he heard a few relatives talking about it in hushed tones. He said, “Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo”, leaving her old-fashioned family in shock. He further pranked them by saying, “Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge”.

Concluding the incident, he said, “I had a lot of fun but the lesson in all this was that one respects religion but it should not come in the way of love. Now, the time has come when her family loves me more than they love her.”

Also Read: Has Taapsee Pannu bagged Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani? The actress BREAKS silence

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results