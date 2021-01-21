Alaya F is all about athleisure glam in the most affordable Devil Wears Prada sweatshirt that costs Rs. 2,300 only

Newbie Alaya F has been a fashion icon for the youth ever since she made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman! Her sense of style is chic yet relaxed. She pulls of all looks with effortless glam.

Recently, the actress was seen leaving a suburban restaurant. She was dressed in an oversized graphic Devil Wears Prada sweatshirt from Zara which costs Rs. 2,300; she paired it with a pair of cycling shorts. She accessorized her look with a silver watch, some stacked bracelets and a small shoulder bag. The beautiful actress completed her look with a pair of chunky sporty taupe suede sneakers from Naked Wolfe (Rs. 14,626). The young actress kept her tresses open and was seen carrying a mask.

You can nail this look for your next picnic or travel getaway! Take tips from Alaya to make athleisure glam.

On the work front, Alaya F is yet to announce her second project though she has signed her second film with Pooja Films that launched her.

