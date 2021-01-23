Eijaz Khan spotted on the sets of a film after he walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house

Eijaz Khan became the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. No one except Khan was evicted from the house. He voluntarily chose to exit the show owing to his prior work commitments.
Eijaz Khan had signed a film that was supposed to go on floors last year. However, the film got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, a picture of Eijaz Khan shooting for the film has gone viral on social media. In the said picture, he is seen wearing a white kurta pajama.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vaishali❣️ (@eijaz_khan_fan)
After Eijaz Khan walked out of the show, he got replaced by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a part of the previous season as well.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)
ALSO READ: Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya clear the misunderstanding between them on Bigg Boss 14
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply