Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to get an English version?

Is Kabir Khan’s 83, the sports drama about India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup series, about to get an international spin? It is reliably learnt that the film is being readied in the English language as well as the original Hindi.

Reveals the source, “It makes sense to have an English version of 83 since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his triumph at the 1983 World Cup is of interest to his fans across the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered.”

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Ranveer real-life wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s better-half Romi Dev.

