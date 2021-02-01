Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and a different leading man

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is certainly not done with his aborted dream-project Inshallah, the love story that was to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Making a flash-decision, he closed down Inshallah and quickly moved on to Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the title role.
But Inshallah remains in the back of Bhansali’s mind. “It is a beautiful simple timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man,” reveals a source close to the epic director.
The hero required for the part must be in the 50-plus category and a big star. Shah Rukh Khan is the obvious choice.
