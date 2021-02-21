Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth sent her application for Femina Miss India because he wanted his room back!

Priyanka Chopra’s much awaited memoir ‘Unfinished’ was finally out last week and it has met with a great response from all over. Interestingly, the book begins with a hilarious episode from her life where she reveals the reason how the idea about her career in showbiz germinated. And it’s sure to make everyone chuckle!

As we all know, Priyanka Chopra is today a global icon. In the last 6-7 years, she has made a mark in the West with her TV show ‘Quantico’ and also several other films. Previously, she made it big in Bollywood. Her career in movies began after she won the Femina Miss India contest followed by Miss World in 2000. What nobody knew till now was that it was Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra who thought of sending Priyanka’s picture for submission to the Femina magazine.

Priyanka reveals that one day, Siddharth told her mother, Madhu Chopra, that ‘didi’ is 17 and is five foot seven. And she’s pretty as well. Hence, she’s eligible to take part in the Miss India competition, as per the criteria listed in the Femina magazine. As luck would have it, Priyanka Chopra had just got professional photographs clicked for a scholarship program that she was about to apply for. Still, her mother relented. But Siddharth, then 10, persisted and hence her mother took a chance, not expecting much.

1 ½ months later, in November 1999, Priyanka Chopra got a call from a lady from Femina magazine. She was told that she has been shortlisted for the Miss India pageant and that she has to be in Delhi the day after tomorrow at 8 AM sharp. She was told to write down the address and was instructed to bring her own swimsuit and heels.

Priyanka Chopra, naturally, was stunned. She had participated in a local beauty contest at Bareilly Club and had won the May Queen. She thought Femina found out about this victory and that’s why they contacted her! It was only when her mother explained the situation that she knew the real story. Priyanka eventually participated and the victory at the Femina Miss India contest was her first stepping stone to success in cinema business.

However, there’s more to this story. Priyanka Chopra reveals in the book that Siddharth pushed his mother to send in the application because Priyanka had taken away his room! The actress was away in the USA for a few years for her education. Once she was back, Siddharth had “gotten kicked out of his room.” His parents did make a makeshift bedroom for him in the passageway between the bedrooms of her parents and his. But it didn’t impress him. “And this apparently, was why he’d told Mom to enter into the Miss India pageant. He wanted his room back, and it was a way to get me out of the house. Perfectly logical, my brother, Siddharth,” remarks Priyanka Chopra.

