Karan Johar shares glimpse with Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani from Manish Malhotra''s party, says 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' 

The internet finds new ways of trend the most random things. These days, a blogger's words in an accent 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' has become a huge rage on social media. From Randeep Hooda to Shahid Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, everyone has followed the suit. Now, Karan Johar has joined the bandwagon and posted his version of it.

Last night, Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his residence. Karan Johar was in attendance and some of the leading ladies including Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, and designer Nandita Mahtaniwere also present. All decked to party, the filmmaker shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Pawri Hori Hai."

Manish Malhotra also shared few glimpses and called it "Perfect Saturday Night."

Later in the night, Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda also joined the party as he is currently in Mumbai shooting for Dharma Productions' Liger.

