Hit And Misses Of The Week: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh opt for cosycore fashion; Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone leave us unimpressed

It is the last day of the week and the fashion police is back. This week saw multiple actresses acing the comfort looks instead of opting for full glam. We saw multiple fails too.

HITS OF THE WEEK

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in her casual outfit. She stepped out looking chic donning a tie-dye floof shirt from Kanika Goyal label worth Rs. 12,500 with a white crop top. She teamed this look with distressed black wide leg shredded straight fit denims and black pointy pumps. She accessorized the look with a silver chunky chain and a red crossbody bag from YSL. She kept her makeup simple with soft messy waves. She looked absolutely gorgeous and we love this casual look!

ALIA BHATT

Alia was spotted entering Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home for his birthday bash and looked like a vision in white. She was wearing a white one-shoulder top with a tie-up ribbon at the waist. She styled the outfit with white wide-leg pants making a statement that style and comfort go hand-in-hand. She was all about cosycore but made it chic. She paired the outfit with neon green heels and wore a black mask with her initials. She kept her makeup simple and dewy with soft waves. She styled her hair in a middle partition with a ponytail.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning a denim stitch co-ord set for latest airport spotting from Dhruv Kapoor’s collection worth Rs. 28,000. It was the perfect pick for fashionistas that choose comfort above everything. She looked uber cool in the fuss-free denim look and we can't wait to recreate it!

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday loves her oversized clothing and we are obsessed with the trend. She spotted at the airport leaving for Liger schedule in Goa, dressed in a teal oversized sweatshirt dress. She wore a Palm Angels sweatshirt with a cute little teddy bear worth $657 (Rs. 48,685 approx). She styled the comfy look with chunky pink and white sneakers and carried a Christian Dior book tote bag, This Christian Dior tote is a favourite amongst all the Bollywood celebs and it costs around $3500 which converts to approximately Rs.2.59 lakhs.

RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted dressed in a white spaghetti top with two-toned denim pants. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her accessories to a bare minimum with stacked up chains. She also wore a golden multi-strand necklace. She completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag.

MALAIKA ARORA

Known to be fashion forward, the actress flaunted her fit body in a white crop top and teamed it up with army print jacket and cargo pants when she visited Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier this week to see the newborn baby boy. Shiny heels and a sling rounded her look.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra was promoting The Girl On The Train but failed to impress in the beige co-ord set. The silhouette wasn't very flattering. Parineeti has impressed us with all her fashion looks earlier this week for her movie promotions, this one failed to hit the right spot.

SUNNY LEONE

Sunny stepped out in a teal tee and printed midi skirt but the combination wasn’t flattering enough. This one was a big no for us.

Let us know your favourite looks for this week!

