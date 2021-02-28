Hit And Misses Of The Week: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh opt for cosycore fashion; Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone leave us unimpressed

It is the last day of the week and the fashion police is back. This week saw multiple actresses acing the comfort looks instead of opting for full glam. We saw multiple fails too.
HITS OF THE WEEK
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
ALIA BHATT
Alia was spotted entering Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home for his birthday bash and looked like a vision in white. She was wearing a white one-shoulder top with a tie-up ribbon at the waist. She styled the outfit with white wide-leg pants making a statement that style and comfort go hand-in-hand. She was all about cosycore but made it chic. She paired the outfit with neon green heels and wore a black mask with her initials. She kept her makeup simple and dewy with soft waves. She styled her hair in a middle partition with a ponytail.
JANHVI KAPOOR
Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning a denim stitch co-ord set for latest airport spotting from Dhruv Kapoor’s collection worth Rs. 28,000. It was the perfect pick for fashionistas that choose comfort above everything. She looked uber cool in the fuss-free denim look and we can't wait to recreate it!
ANANYA PANDAY
RAKUL PREET SINGH
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted dressed in a white spaghetti top with two-toned denim pants. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her accessories to a bare minimum with stacked up chains. She also wore a golden multi-strand necklace. She completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag.
MALAIKA ARORA
Known to be fashion forward, the actress flaunted her fit body in a white crop top and teamed it up with army print jacket and cargo pants when she visited Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier this week to see the newborn baby boy. Shiny heels and a sling rounded her look.
MISSES OF THE WEEK
PARINEETI CHOPRA
Parineeti Chopra was promoting The Girl On The Train but failed to impress in the beige co-ord set. The silhouette wasn't very flattering. Parineeti has impressed us with all her fashion looks earlier this week for her movie promotions, this one failed to hit the right spot.
SUNNY LEONE
Let us know your favourite looks for this week!
