Shreya Ghoshal is all set to embrace motherhood, announces her first pregnancy

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most coveted playback singers of Bollywood and has a number of hit songs under her name. With a massive fan base, Shreya Ghoshal is quite a social media star apart from her exceptional singing talent. In her recent Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal announced her first pregnancy.

The singer has been married to Shailaditya M for the last six years and the couple will soon be welcoming a baby. She took to her social media to post a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Take a look at it right here.

Singers like Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur have also announced their pregnancies recently. Congratulations are certainly in order for Shreya Ghoshal and Shailaditya M.

