Karan Johar introduces 14 new filmmakers of Dharma Productions

Karan Johar, who has recently been revamping Dharma Productions with new talent, had introduced four new faces to star in his movies. With almost 4 decades of work, Dharma Productions has now got 14 new storytellers on board under Directors Of Dharma. The new set of storytellers will be introducing stories of multiple genres including psychological thrillers, romance, action, etc. from digital releases to theatrical releases, these directors will ensure full-on entertainment for their audiences.
