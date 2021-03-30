Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan director Amit Sharma to resume shoot as he tested negative for COVID-19

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan will feature him as a football coach for the first time in his career and the actor’s film has been in the news since its announcement. While the shooting schedules had to be moved around due to the unforeseen pandemic, the producer Boney Kapoor has managed to move things around effortlessly. Director Amit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had home quarantined himself while following the necessary protocols.

As per the latest reports, Amit Sharma has tested negative for Coronavirus and will soon resume the shoot. The director, as per the sources, has been feeling a lot better and even though his diagnosis had left everyone tensed considering the surge, Amit Sharma is eager to resume work. He has been feeling great now and is relieved that he can finally continue to direct the film. For the unversed, Maidaan is based on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among the others, Maidaan is slated to release on October 15.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s bearded new look for Disney+ Hotstar leaves the fans excited

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results