Ranvir Shorey to return as Salman Khan’s trusted aide in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has already gone on floors. While the third instalment of the Tiger franchise will see a new face with Emraan Hashmi, some old players will also be back in Tiger 3. Ranvir Shorey, who essayed the role of Khan's handler Gopi Arya in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), will reprise his role in Tiger 3.

Reportedly, Ranvir Shorey is expected to start filming his portions at the Yash Raj Films Studio in Andheri next week. Shorey's character was not extended to Tiger Zinda Hai, the second installment of the franchise. But while writing Tiger 3, producer Aditya Chopra and writer Jaideep Sahni decided to bring him back as the trusted aide of RAW agent Avinash Rathore portrayed by Khan.

Ranvir and Salman will be reportedly shooting a comedy scene followed by a high octane action sequence. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film went on floors in March. The director hopes to film some major portions of the movie in Istanbul and Dubai once the pandemic situation improves.

