FWICE issues new guidelines for film shoots amid rise in COVID-19 cases

With rise in COVID-19 cases and several film industry members testing positive for the virus, the Federation of Weestern India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued fresh guidelines for shooting, pre-production and post-production work.

The statement issued by FWICE reads, "The office-bearers of FWICE had a Zoom meeting with the honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray. The FWICE has assured the CM that the industry will be responsible where the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of the COVID guidelines are concerned. FWICE in coordination with experts has laid down guidelines which all people involved in pre-production, shooting and post-production work will have to adhere. Please note that none of the below guidelines are up for negotiation. These guidelines as of now will be applicable till 30 April 2021.

1. The shooting of crowd sequences and songs with dancers in large numbers will not be allowed.

2. Wearing masks and continuous sanitisation is a must on the sets, in production offices, and in post-production studios.

3. A FWICE monitoring team has been constituted. They will be visiting sets and post-production studios to constantly check upon that all guidelines are being adhered. In case of flouting of any rule by an individual, they shall be liable for strictest disciplinary action by the FWICE.

4. Any individual or production creating any kind of hindrance in the path of the guidelines adherence, will be dealt with strictly.

5.The production offices and post-production offices will be functional as we have been allowed by the government to complete our work so that shows and films can be aired."

The statement also mentioned that there will be no shooting or production related activities during the weeknd lockdown which starts from Friday 8pm and ends at Sunday 7 am.

