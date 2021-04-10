R Madhavan is better, looks forward to resuming work

Tamil-Hindi star-actor R Madhavan, quarantined at home with Covid, can’t wait to get back to work. “Just a few more days to go, then I can get back to working on Rocketry,” says Madhavan about the film on the life of NASA scientist Nambi Narayanan which has caught PM Narendra Modiji’s attention.

Describing with unalloyed joy his meeting with PM Modi where Maddy apprised our Prime Minister on the Nambi Narayanan bio-pic’s progress, Madhavan says, “It is all God’s grace. I’ve given this project my blood sweat and tears for more than five years. To now have our Prime Minister himself express an interest in the project is a blessing. I hope I don’t let the PM and our nation down.”

About getting back to normal life after the Covid quarantine Maddy says, “I am feeling much better now. I have just a bit of a cough. I will get myself tested in a couple of days. But I should be fine.”

