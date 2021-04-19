Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scenes pictures from jewellery ad shoot with Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier and Reba Monica John

Actress Katrina Kaif recently featured in a TV commercial for the brand, Kalyani Jewellers, with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The commercial is centered around a wedding theme. It also features actors Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier, and Reba Monica John.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Katrina Kaif shared some stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot as all of the actresses were dressed in traditional wear. "Such a wonderful shoot for @kalyanjewellers_official ????with these loveliest of ladies," Katrina wrote on Instagram.

A day ago, Katrina shared the TV commercial and captioned it, "The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness…. a bond nurtured by trust, blessed by loved ones and honoured through traditions. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muhurat – a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride. #MuhuratWeddingJewellery."

Katrina Kaif, on April 17, confirmed that she tested negative for COVID-19 after spending last 14 days in quarantine after testing positive earlier this month.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next star in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, helmed by Rohit Shetty. She stars in a Netflix action project, created by Ali Abbas Zafar. The shooting begins soon.

