Kim Kardashian pairs her skimpy Skims bikini with Yeezy Foam Runner for a pool day

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and world’s one of the most talked about personality Kim Kardashian is known for her bold and sultry looks. Be it posing in beachwear or any glam outfit, she really spices the fashion game.

In her recent pictures, the star was seen flaunting her toned body in skimpy SKIMS bikini set from her own brand. The set consisted of a bikini top and bottom. She actress pulled off this look in her own quirky way by adding a bandana to it and teaming it with apair of sunnies.

She was wearing Yeezy Foam Runner 'MXT Moon Grey' colour which comes in a grey and beige that blends into each other, reminiscent of the look of the moon.

Finishing her makeup she went all nude with it as she hair all tied up with the bandana, the star posted the pictures on her official Instagram handle which she captioned “Studying in the Sun.”

Kim Kardashian will bid adieu to Keeping Up With The Kardashian as the 20th season is currently airing which is serves as the finale.

