Zendaya makes poignant appearance in vintage ‘80’s YSL couture for Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Former Disney star, Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya has often made a stroing statement with her style. She is a fashion icon to reckon with. The 23-year-old actress was one of the honorees at the 14th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards conducted on Los Angeles on April 22, 2021.

For the event, she wore gave vintage vibe as she donned in 1982 Yves Saint Laurent haute couture from the personal archive of her ‘image architect’ Law Roach. The vintage blue-silk-puff sleeved blazer top featured a plunging neckline which she adorned with black slit maxi skirt.

She accessorised her vintage attire with dangly Bulgari earrings and rings. She teamed the look with black heels, and went for soft glam makeup and hair all open down from the top.

On the work front, Zendaya will next star in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland and multi-starrer Dune.

