On his birthday, Manoj Bajpayee urges people to stay indoors; says he never felt so helpless

Actor Manoj Bajpayee turns a year older today. Just a few weeks back the actor had fought with COVID-19 and has now recovered. However, in the last month, the second wave of Covid has hit the country in the worst way possible with a massive surge in daily cases and deaths.

Amidst this, Manoj Bajpayee on his birthday took to his Twitter handle and urged people to stay indoors. "So many people suffering so many friends, family members and acquaintances are infected getting calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help. never felt so helpless .”“Praying hard for this suffering of the people to end and this time to pass soon!! Please stay indoors!” he added.

So many people suffering so many friends family members acquaintances are infected getting calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help.never felt so helpless .Praying hard for this suffering of the people to end and this time to pass soon!! Please stay indoors!????

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 23, 2021

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently in Uttarakhand shooting for his upcoming project. The project is being directed by Ram Reddy.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Manoj Bajpayee has to say about his long association with Neeraj Pandey

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results