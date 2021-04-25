Mouni Roy sets perfect summer day style with her pastel pink crop top and skirt

Actress Mouni Roy is definitely one of the style personalities we love to see. She often makes some stunning choices. The actress posted few pictures for her fans and well, her summer style is definitely something to watch out for.

In her recent post, the actress posted a series of pictures with scenic background. She was donning a beautiful pink co-ord set, featuring a crop top and skirt with chikankari design all over it.

Adding to the look, she kept her makeup all natural with blushed up cheeks, lashed up eyes and pink lips all bright and glowing and went with her wavy hair all open. She finished her look with teaming blue flats with the outfit. Sharing her pictures, she captioned “Love the world as you would love yourself #OfSonnetsAndSunsets.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is set to release this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy gets athleisure on point in oversized sweatshirt dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results