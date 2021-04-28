First look photos of Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War promises explosive action

Another movie is seeing a direct-to-digital premiere. Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War has set a summer release on Amazon Prime Video. On April 27, the first-look photos of the movie were released featuring Chris Pratt flying an airport, aliens, explosions, and more.
Starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers, the film is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean.
Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner, the film is executive produced by Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.
