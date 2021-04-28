First look photos of Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War promises explosive action

Another movie is seeing a direct-to-digital premiere. Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War has set a summer release on Amazon Prime Video. On April 27, the first-look photos of the movie were released featuring Chris Pratt flying an airport, aliens, explosions, and more.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers, the film is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean.

Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner, the film is executive produced by Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War to premiere on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video; reportedly sold for $200 million

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results