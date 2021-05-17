Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s COVID-19 relief fundraiser raises Rs. 5 crores

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relief program 'In This Together’ has collected Rs. 5 crores in donations. The couple praised the netizens for the contribution. Amid of COVID-19, India scuffles between daily rising cases and crippled health care management.

Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma kicked off COVID-19 relief program with 'Ketto' and themselves donated Rs. 2 crores. Anushka shared a post on Instagram with a note and applauded frontline workers. She wrote, "You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, on the career front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced Netflix’s Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. The actress will next star as Jhulan Goswami in a biopic.

On the personal front, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embraced parenthood this year with the arrival of their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli praise frontline workers, say ‘you are the real heroes’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results