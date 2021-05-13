Huma Qureshi and Save The Children announce fundraiser for a 100-bed hospital

Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen in Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder, has partnered with Save the Children, with a 100-year legacy of responding to children in crisis. This time geared up to help Delhi fight the pandemic by raising funds for a 100-bed hospital to reduce the burden on the national capital’s health infrastructure.

Huma, a native of New Delhi, has been working on this initiative with Save the Children for an all-encompassing solution that will provide much needed hope amid the death and despair caused by COVID-19. The emergency medical facility equipped with skilled health professionals, medical equipment (including its own oxygen plant) will provide crucial, equitable and life-saving care and treatment to Delhi’s most disadvantaged children and communities,

Many of Huma’s friends from the film fraternity have come out in support including Sonakshi Sinha, Mudassar Aziz, Jay Shewakramani, Arjun Kapoor, Monisha Advani, Rohit Dhawan, Hansal Mehta, Ramesh Taurani, Dia Mirza, Anisha Padukone, Shweta Nanda, and Saqib Saleem.

Speaking about the initiative Huma Qureshi said, “I was pained and horrified by what was happening around me. It was despairing to see New Delhi, also my home, crumbling under the second wave, with mounting cases, rising death tolls and an overburdened health system. I had to do something to help. Save the Children were already in touch with the authorities and it all fell into place. This is just a start. We are starting with Delhi, but I plan to keep this drive going taking it to other cities. And we will need many more us coming together to win the battle against the deadly virus."

Save the Children, with their experience in responding to humanitarian crisis, have provided critical care and services to the most disadvantaged children and their families since the pandemic hit in 2020 reaching 5.57L children. In their response to second covid wave, Save the Children, has launched a mission to #ProtectAMillion and their commitment to reach an additional 1 million (10 Lakh) children and their families in 57 districts across 14 states and 2 UTs. The collaboration with Huma will help Save the Children get closer to their mission to protect a million.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Save the Children, India said, “The second wave of COVID-19 in India has shaken our healthcare system that is overstretched and overburdened by the suddenness and enormity of the cases. We are grappling with rising cases and mounting death tolls. Huma joining us with her pledge to ‘Breath of Life” is a great boost for Save the Children in reaching the most vulnerable. With Huma’s support, we would be able to supplement Delhi’s need for COVID-19 care by coming together with the administration and catering to those who need it the most – communities at the margins and children. Additionally, we will reach the most vulnerable who are at home, with life-saving medicines and supplies that they otherwise cannot access due to lockdown and loss of income. We are extremely grateful to Huma for joining Save the Children with her commitment and we know together we will achieve the mission we have embarked on.”

