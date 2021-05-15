“She’s an extremely hard-working actor” – Prabhu Dheva on working with Disha Patani in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai 

May 15, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, released on May 13, 2021. The director, Prabhudeva has rendered praise for Disha.

"She's an extremely hard-working actor" - Prabhu Dheva on working with Disha Patani in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai 

In an interview with a leading publication, he shared, “She’s an extremely hard-working actor. In a way, it’s quite a new pair in Bollywood. They worked really well for the film, and are looking good in the songs too. People are already loving them. The youth is crazy about Disha, which is definitely good for the movie. It was my first time working with her and I found her to be very sweet and professional. Everyone loves her. She is also a very good dancer and so it was all very smooth during the shoot.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff reveals how Disha Patani addressed him on the sets of Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *