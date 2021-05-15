“She’s an extremely hard-working actor” – Prabhu Dheva on working with Disha Patani in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai 

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, released on May 13, 2021. The director, Prabhudeva has rendered praise for Disha.

In an interview with a leading publication, he shared, “She’s an extremely hard-working actor. In a way, it’s quite a new pair in Bollywood. They worked really well for the film, and are looking good in the songs too. People are already loving them. The youth is crazy about Disha, which is definitely good for the movie. It was my first time working with her and I found her to be very sweet and professional. Everyone loves her. She is also a very good dancer and so it was all very smooth during the shoot.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

