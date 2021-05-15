Shah Rukh Khan extends warm wishes on Eid, shares new monochrome selfie 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on the occasion of Eid on Friday, extended warm wishes to his fans all around the world. He even shared a new selfie and hoped that people are more compassionate towards those who are helping the country amid this crisis.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting Pathan for months. The shooting has now been halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film arrives in cinemas in 2022. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, it is being directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia.
