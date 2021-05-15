Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 iconic dance performances of the charming actress

There are many actresses as talented as her. But none could claim to make the world around her dance the way Madhuri Dixit can. Here are the 5 films that are remembered solely because of one song and dance by Madhuri Dixit.

EK DO TEEN (TEZAAB)

And to think that Saroj Khan had initially dismissed this number saying, ‘Yeh kya hai ginti ya lyrics?’ But eventually ‘Ek Do Teen’ turned out so well that it turned Madhuri Dixit into an overnight star, Alka Yagnik into a voice to reckon with and this rather mediocre film into a raging hit. Interestingly, after watching Madhuri dance to ‘Ek Do Teen’, her co-star Anil Kapoor demanded (and got) a male version of the same number sung by Amit Kumar. With zero impact.

HUMKO AAJ KAL HAI INTEZAAR (SAILAAB)

The Madhuri-Saroj Khan-Javed Akhtar trio returned for this, which is far better choreographed than ‘Ek Do Teen’. The fisherwoman’s costumes and setting were to die for. Bappi Lahiri used the little-known vocals of Anupama Deshpande for the koli dance number. When it came to Madhuri’s smashing dancing, it didn’t matter who did the vocals. Today, Sailaab is remembered for this dance number.

CHANE KE KHET MEIN (ANJAAM)

After Baazigar and Darr, the third film in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘grey’ trilogy was a flop. But, it had some popular songs. Madhuri’s dancing in this Saroj Khan number remains crackling and alive to this day. The signature ‘steering wheel’ move in the dance number is much emulated on dance reality shows. By the way, does anyone remember who sang the number? It was Sushma Shrestha, the child singer from ‘Hai Na Bolo Bolo’.

LAILA MAR GAYI (UTTAR DAKSHIN)

Even before ‘Ek Do Teen’, Subhash Ghai discovered the dancer in Madhuri Dixit during a dance number in his film Karm. He quickly scrapped Madhuri’s cameo in Karm and cast her as a full-fledged heroine in Uttar Dakshin where Madhuri had this seductive dance on the beach in a white saree while Jackie Shroff looked in admiringly. The flop film is remembered for this dance number. Audiences would wait for the number and walk out of the film.

IDLEE DOO IDLEE DOO (KHEL)

Rakesh Roshan’s flop adaptation of the Steven Martin comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is remembered only for this Asha Bhosle number which has the rare distinction of Madhuri doing comedy while dancing. Of course, no match to Sridevi in ‘Hawa Hawaii’. But who is comparing? Idli doo is actually the best product of the Madhuri-Saroj Khan combo and the most underrated.

