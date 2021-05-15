Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt celebrated Eid with their twins in Dubai 

Actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating Eid with his family, this year in Dubai. Maanayata Dutt took to her social media and posted a beautiful family picture with both the kids – Shahraan and Iqra, and gave a glimpse of their Eid celebrations at home.

Looking fresh and lively, Sanjay Dutt donned a clean white kurta, twinning with his wife. Both the kids wore adorable pink outfits, looking as cute as buttons. Maanayata Dutt on the other hand, wore an elegant white kurta, with minimal makeup and her tresses left loose.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt couldn't be with his family on Eid, owing to the pandemic. The kids and Maanayata were in Dubai, while the actor was in Mumbai. But this year, they could come together for low-key celebrations at home in Dubai.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next star in Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Toolsidaas Junior and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

