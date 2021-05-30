Shanaya Kapoor dons teensy crop top with white sweatpants and shirt; dad Sanjay Kapoor asks ‘can you give me those abs’

Shanaya Kapoor is a sensation among the youth. She is often seen setting major fashion goals with her besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and the netizens can't get enough of this trio!

Shanaya recently posted a multiple pictures post on her Instagram. She is seen dressed in an all-white outfit. She looks effortlessly chic in a teensy white crop top along with white sweatpants and a light linen cover-up shirt. She looks fabulous in this summery outfit. Take cues from this Kapoor sister on how to style your whites and pull them off like a boss!

She opted for neutral makeup. She captioned her post, "It’s been a minute." Reacting to her post, her father Sanjay wrote, "Can you give me those abs"

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor was one of the assistant directors on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. She will debut in Dharma Productions’ next project and is already under Dharma Cornerstone Agency as one of their talents.

