Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are dressed to kill in luxury affair

Models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are the coolest and most stylish BFFs in town! Their uber chic style are often talked about.

They were both spotted together dressed to kill leaving Anastasia Karanikolao, Kylie Jenner's best friend's, birthday bash on Wednesday. Kendall was seen dressed in a stunning cut piece Zebra printed co-ord set from Sixteen Arlington. She paired the zebra printed bandeau top with leather high rise, boot cut pants. She paired it with a leather shoulder bag from Prada worth $2250 (Rs. 1,64,250). She completed her look with the classic Bottega Veneta strech sandals in optic white which cost $890 (Rs.64,970).

Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, was seen dressed in an all black co-ord set. She was seen wearing an Alex Perry creation that she styled with black Jimmy Choo heels with an ankle clutch which cost $995 (Rs. 72,635). Hailey looked stunning with golden layered neckpieces, black pointy pumps and a silver, rhinestone studded pouch bag from Jimmy Choo which costs a whopping $4,650 that is around Rs. 3,39,450.

The pair were dressed to kill and set instagram on fire with their hotness.

