Yami Gautam wore her mother’s 33-year-old traditional maroon silk saree for her wedding

It was back in 2019 when Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike and from there began a beautiful love story. The sweet couple recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and left the netizens excited with their big happy news. As their wedding pictures continue to brighten up our feeds, we decoded Yami Gautam's complete bridal look.

Speaking of Yami's bridal ensemble, the actress wore her mother's 33-years-old traditional maroon silk saree with the drape featuring intricate gold work. Meanwhile, it was the blouse that really stood out for us as it had floral motifs all over. Making for the perfect bridal look, her entire ensemble was layered with a matching dupatta which was especially gifted to her by her maternal grandmother (naani). Even though Yami's grandmother couldn't be a part of the wedding celebrations, she sent her blessings to the beautiful couple.

In addition to this, Yami's wedding saw a great emotional connection with the bride wearing Heirloom Jewelry. Completing this look, Yami wore an antique regal gold choker set, maang tikka, and kalire-decorated with cowries & coconut, along with the traditional Pahaadi – Himachali Nath which was again gifted to her by her grandmother.

Staying true to her personal style of make-up – subtle & low-glam, Yami chose to do her own makeup and decided to go minimal. Impressively, that not only suited her face but enhanced her beautiful features as well. Simple black khol and red lips with some soft blush made her look timeless and classic. For the unversed, Yami's hair was done by her doting sister Surilie Gautam.

Opening up about the same, a source revealed, "Yami truly made for the prettiest bride. It was everything that Yami wished for it to be – simple, intimate & radiating pure love. She always dreamt of having a very intimate wedding ceremony and it seems like that is exactly what she manifested. Due to the ongoing pandemic in the country, the couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding with only their respective families present on their special day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam has some interesting films lined up like adventure comedy Bhoot Police, Behzad Khambata’s directorial A Thursday, Maddock Films’ Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lapata amongst others.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam wishes her mother with an unseen picture from her wedding day

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results